Hear Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too Short Join Forces for ‘Big Subwoofer’

Mount Westmore, a new West Coast rap supergroup from Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short, have debuted a new song, “Big Subwoofer.” The track will appear on upcoming compilation Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm.

The music video for the song, which features the rappers on an alien planet, was directed by Jesse Wellens and Sam Macaroni.

The Algorithm marks Snoop’s first project for Def Jam Recordings as executive creative consultant. The album will features artists from the Def Jam label’s past, present and future, with Snoop hoping to change the current algorithm of what we listen to today.

“There’s so much talent on this record, so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm,” Snoop said in a statement. “Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

When Snoop Dogg joined Def Jam Recordings in June, the rapper also took on a new role that will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster. When the news was announced Snoop noted that his main focus would be “to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game — to diversify their portfolios to be superstars.”

Last month, the NFL announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige will perform together for the first time during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on February 13th, 2022. The halftime show will focus on West Coast hip-hop, with Los Angeles legends Snoop, Dr. Dre and Lamar each taking the Super Bowl stage for the first time.