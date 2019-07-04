Snoop Dogg Reflects on His Accomplishments in New ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ Video

Snoop Dogg may have jokingly repeated “I wanna thank me” during his acceptance speech when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last November, but he’s not wrong to pat himself on the back for the hard work he has put into his career. To wit, he is readying the release of his 17th studio album, I Wanna Thank Me, which is due this summer via Empire and the rapper has unveiled the video for the title track.

The new clip opens with Snoop on the podium delivering his Walk of Fame speech. Scenes of him in concert, at photo shoots, running from private planes and cars to gigs, hanging with fans and coaching a youth football league are interspersed between images from his speech.

Once the song fully kicks in, the visuals turn to reflect on the dues he’s paid and his accomplishments. The video traces his come-up from his humble, Long Beach, California beginnings and his run-ins with the law to his rise to fame as well as his contributions to the community and family life.

“Who bigger than me? Shit, yeah I said it,” he raps. “Twenty-plus years, I ain’t even gotta sell it/I ain’t even gotta show up to get the money/Mail it, I’m going in.”

I Wanna Thank Me follows 2018’s gospel album, Bible of Love.