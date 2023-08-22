×
×
16 Heat-Related Hospitalizations Reported After Snoop Dogg’s Houston Show

On Saturday, when the concert was held, temperatures reached 104 degrees
US rapper Snoop Dogg performs during the Hip Hop 50 Live concert, marking the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City on August 11, 2023.
Snoop Dogg performing at the Hip Hop 50 Live concert, marking the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, Aug. 11 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

With temperatures reaching 104 degrees in Houston this past weekend, more than two dozen fans attending Snoop Dogg’s concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday experienced heat-related illnesses, according to reports from USA Today. Among the 35 affected attendees, 16 were transported to a local hospital for treatment and examination.

During the show, the Atascocita Fire Department issued an update on social media, writing: “Atascocita First Responders are headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert. We got your back Snoop!”

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion can hold up to 6,500 attendees in its seated area, and its uncovered lawn has a capacity of up to 10,0000 people.

Last summer, pop band 5 Seconds of Summer canceled a concert at the same venue mid-performance after drummer Ashton Irwin began experiencing stroke-like symptoms related to heat exhaustion. Last month, 17 people were hospitalized for heat-related illnesses following an Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh.

Atascocita Fire Department public information officer Jerry Dilliard told USA Today that the Montgomery County Hospital District dispatches the fire department to the venue as a precautionary measure. “This is a common practice and very effective if done early on,” he shared. “Much credit should be given MCHD for managing the patient load.”

Snoop Dogg’s tour will continue later tonight with a show in Albuquerque as part of the High School Reunion tour with Too $hort and Wiz Khalifa.

