Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah Tapped for ‘Salute the Troops’ Music and Comedy Festival

Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Dashboard Confessional and more will perform at the first annual Salute the Troops Music and Comedy Festival, set to take place March 22nd and 23rd at the March Field Air Museum in Riverside, California.

The eclectic lineup will also feature Cold War Kids, Capital Cities, Cheat Codes, Yellowcard’s William Ryan Key and a Prince tribute from the late musician’s old band, the New Power Generation. Ghostface Killah and Method Man will be joined by a large contingent of their Wu-Tang cohorts as well, including Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and U-God. Method Man’s longtime collaborator Redman will also perform.

The initial comedy lineup for the Salute the Troops fest boasts Adam Corolla and Rob Riggle. Additional musicians and comedians will be announced in the future.

Two-day tickets are on sale now via the Salute the Troops website. For each ticket sold, a free ticket will be provided to active service men and women. Veterans will also receive discounted ticket prices.

The Salute the Troops Music and Comedy Festival will seek to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder and the high-rate of suicide among returning service members.

In a statement, the festival’s co-founder, Nate Parienti, said, “We are honored to produce events that bring significant entertainment options to our troops, veterans as well as the general public, and hope to help heal silent wounds through music and comedy,” Parienti said. “I know for a fact through speaking with many veterans and active service members that music and comedy can provide a momentary release and a long term healing effect that we hope to offer to our men and women, active and veterans.”