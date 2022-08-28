Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint on Stage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs

Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”

The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality.

Snoop Dogg and Eminem first teamed up on “Bitch Please II,” which appeared on Eminem’s chart-topping studio album, The Marshall Mathers LP, in 2000. They also appeared alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar earlier year during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

The pair are up for Best Hip Hop Video for “From the D 2 the LBC” at this year’s awards. Eminem is one of the most-nominated artist in VMAs history, with his 60 nominations resulting in 13 wins overall. Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, boasts three Moonman wins since first being nominated for Best Rap Video in 1994 for “Doggy Dogg World.”