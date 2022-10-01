Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre Reteam for Upcoming Album, ‘Missionary’

Snoop Dogg has revealed he has a new album coming out, and it is produced by Dr. Dre. Missionary is set to arrive in November, the rapper told Stephen A. Smith on the new podcast K[no]w Mercy.

Around 35 minutes into the podcast, they discussed Snoop’s longstanding friendship (“We’ve bonded over the years and we’ve been a part of each other’s life,” he explained) and working relationship with Dr. Dre. “You’re the first one to hear this,” Snoop told Smith during the episode that aired Friday. “Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months.

“And it will be done in November, and it’s produced by Dr. Dre,” the rapper continued. “It’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.” Snoop said the album will be released via Death Row/Aftermath.

With Snoop’s typical humor, when Smith asked about why he chose the new name, Snoop quipped: “The first album was Doggystyle,” pausing for effect, which elicited laughter in the studio.

They also discussed Snoop becoming the new owner of Death Row Records, the label where he made his debut. “I was looking to get my masters back from Doggystyle — that was what I was searching for. And during the process, they were — the people that had it — were charging more for the masters than for Death Row. So I had to ask myself, ‘Do I want the masters now, or do I want to go back and get that legacy?’”

He went for it all, and said he paid for his masters and other artists’ work from Death Row, along with purchasing the publishing for the records.

“Death Row Records should be the most prolific, dominant, business-minded companies to come out of the West Coast, that comes and stays with you for a lifetime,” Snoop added when asked about the legendary label’s legacy.