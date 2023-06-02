Snoop Dogg Postpones ‘Doggystyle’ Anniversary Shows in Solidarity With Writers Strike

In his latest Instagram post, Snoop Dogg shared a photo of himself lounging in the grass with Dr. Dre. It’s not quite a picket line, but it is meant to represent both rappers’ solidarity with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and SAG-AFTRA negotiations, for which they just postponed their upcoming Doggystyle 30th anniversary concerts.

“Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl,” Snoop wrote in his caption. “We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work.”

In a video shared alongside the photo, the rapper reiterated: “We gotta move that date. Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers. So what we gonna do, we gonna push it back to October 20 and October 21. So make sure you get your tickets to stay on point and stay on deck.”

The concerts, billed under Snoop Dogg & Friends with Dr. Dre serving as producer, were first announced early last month, the same day that the WGA strike began. That same week, Snoop showed his support for their efforts during a conversation at the Milken Institute Global Conference. Trending Signs Are Pointing to Racketeering Charges in Georgia Trump Probe ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Finale: The End of a Frustratingly Bad Season Bob Dylan Makes His Classic Songs Seem Stunningly Brand-New on 'Shadow Kingdom' How ‘Dave’ Landed Drake and Brad Pitt in Wild Season Three Finale

“We need to figure that out the same way the writers are figuring out… The writers are striking because streaming, they can’t get paid,” he said at the time, likening the situation to the current state of music streaming payouts, or lack thereof. “Because, when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office. In the box office, if it does all these numbers, you may get an up — ‘Oh, it did this many, here’s another check.’ But on streaming you got 300,000 hours that somebody watched your movie. Where’s the money?”