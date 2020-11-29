Snoop Dogg’s Commentary Unanimously Wins Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight

While the much-anticipated exhibition bout between long-retired boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. ended in a draw, it was Snoop Dogg that emerged as the event’s unanimous winner Saturday thanks to the rapper’s commentary during the fight.

Snoop Dogg — who previously teased his play-by-play abilities during a broadcasting booth cameo at a Los Angeles Kings game in January 2019 — was widely praised on social media for his entertaining contributions to an otherwise moribund fight that featured more clutching and hugging than actual punching between the over-50 heavyweights.

Snoop is the greatest commentator off all time 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IOVYk9MEgK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 29, 2020

“This shit like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue,” the rapper quipped during one grapple. “‘Meet me in the backyard, I’m tired of this shit.'”

During the undercard, a battle between former NBA player Nate Robinson and YouTuber Jake Paul, Snoop Dogg broke into gospel during one knockdown:

Snoop Dogg’s commentary during Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/NNUIQFrk9y — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 29, 2020

“Snoop must do sports all commentaries from now on. ‘Sheeeeeeits’ & all,” Questlove declared during the PPV event. “The winner of tonight? no doubt…. @SnoopDogg.”

LeBron James concurred, “My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!! Swiss Army Knife++++++”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith tweeted, “Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic.”

In between fights, Snoop Dogg also returned to his day job with a hits-filled performance: