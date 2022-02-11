Snoop Dogg Calls Sex Assault Lawsuit ‘Meritless’ Attempt at ‘Shakedown’

Snoop Dogg is firing back at his unidentified accuser, calling her sex assault lawsuit filed Wednesday a “meritless” attempt to squeeze him for cash in the run-up to his Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday.

The Jane Doe accuser alleges in her complaint that Snoop (born Calvin Broadus) sexually assaulted her in a recording studio bathroom in 2013, during an era when she claims she worked for the rapper as a stage dancer.

In a statement shared Friday with Rolling Stone, a Snoop spokesperson panned the lawsuit’s claims as “simply meritless.” “They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme by [the accuser] to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show,” the statement reads. It accuses the woman of “concocting” a complaint that “manufactures an occurrence of more than eight years ago, in 2013, for her false allegations.”

“To be clear, Mr. Broadus has never had any sexual encounter whatsoever with [the accuser],” the statement says. “[Her] shakedown scheme is disgraceful. Her attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed,” the statement reads.

Asked by Rolling Stone whether the woman ever worked for Snoop, the spokesperson said there were no records of her employment. “[She] was never employed by Snoop Dogg or any of his companies and has furnished no proof to support her claim of employment by Snoop Dogg and/or his companies,” the rep says.

In her lawsuit filed in the Central District of California earlier this week, the accuser claims she was sexually assaulted by both Snoop and his associate, Bishop Don Magic Juan, in back-to-back attacks following a Snoop Dogg concert at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, Calif., on May 29, 2013.

The woman claims Bishop Don Magic Juan — whose real name is Donald Campbell — assaulted her at a residence after the concert when he “removed his penis from his pants” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into [her] mouth.”

She alleges Campbell later demanded she accompany him to a recording studio where Snoop purportedly was filming his TV series, Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network. She claims Campbell told her Snoop wanted her there and might make her “his weather girl.” She complied “in hopes of advancing her career,” the filing states.

According to the complaint, the unidentified woman felt sick and was using a bathroom at the studio when Snoop Dogg allegedly entered, shut the door, grabbed her shoulder and forced his penis into her mouth. She claims the rapper also masturbated in front of her.

“Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased defendant Snoop Dogg,” the complaint states. “Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again.”

The accuser’s lawyer, Matt Finkelberg with the Derek Smith Law Group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Snoop’s denial.