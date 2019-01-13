×
Watch Snoop Dogg Provide Play-by-Play for Los Angeles Kings Hockey Game

“Drop the sticks, let’s get crankin’. Snoop Dogg in the house, lemme see something,” rapper says during broadcast

Snoop Dogg briefly delved into the world of sports announcing Saturday night as the rapper did some play-by-play work during the TV broadcast of the Los Angeles Kings game.

The rapper attended Saturday’s game at the Staples Center to celebrate the team’s 90s Throwback Night, with Snoop Dogg serving as guest DJ and dropping the ceremonial puck during the themed event.

Toward the end of the first period, Snoop Dogg joined the Kings TV announcers Alex Faust and Jim Fox in the booth. “Hockey 101 with the Snoop Dogg,” the rapper told viewers.

“Drop the sticks, let’s get crankin’. Snoop Dogg in the house, lemme see something,” the rapper yelled at one point after the Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins nearly fought on the ice.

With the Kings on a power play, the announcers let Snoop Dogg dole out solo play-by-play for two minutes. “Take a shot! Somebody gotta be willing to take a shot,” Snoop Dogg said of the Kings pass-happy man-advantage. “Somebody gotta want that money! Who want the money?”

Snoop Dogg added of his play-by-play technique, “I got a different twist on it.”

