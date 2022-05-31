Snoop Dogg Is Sticking to the States, Pulls Out of All 2022 International Tour Dates

Correspondence has arrived from the desk of Snoop Dogg. The rapper informed fans that his upcoming I Wanna Thank Me tour, which included stops in Australia and Europe, will be cut back to only include shows in the U.S. In a statement shared on Instagram, the rapper cites “unforeseen scheduling conflicts including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects” as his reasoning for canceling all of his international tour dates.

“He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show,” the statement reads. “He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future.”

FROM THE DESK OF SNOOP DOGG pic.twitter.com/7hZy77tbqQ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 29, 2022

The tour began its initial unraveling with the postponement of Snoop Dogg’s tour dates scheduled in Australia. An initial statement announced that the shows would be moved to 2023, also citing “family obligations and filming commitments.” The Australian leg was set to begin in October, shortly after Snoop Dogg was due to wrap in Europe in mid-September, as his first trek through the country since 2014.

The I Wanna Thank Me tour was initially meant to take place in 2020 in support of the rapper’s seventeenth studio album of the same name, released in 2019. In the time since then, Snoop Dogg has found himself booked and busy with DJ gigs at the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards, as well as duties in the film realm for upcoming releases Bosco and All-Star Weekend.