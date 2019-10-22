Snoop Dogg Maps 2020 Tour

Snoop Dogg has announced North American tour dates in support of his new album I Wanna Thank Me.
The tour kicks off on December 2nd at the Fillmore in San Francisco and will go through the new year, stopping at Boston’s House of Blues on January 20th and New York’s Gramercy on January 22nd. The leg will conclude on January 26th in Detroit, after which the rapper will head to the U.K.
I Wanna Thank Me was released in August. His seventeenth LP, the record includes guest appearances by Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa.
Snoop Dogg Tour Dates
December 2 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
December 8 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego
December 10 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
December 11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
December 12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
December 13 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
December 16 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
December 17 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
December 18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
December 19 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
December 20 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
December 21 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
January 17 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
January 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
January 19 — Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
January 20 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
January 22 — New York, NY @ The Gramercy
January 23 — Montcalir, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
January 24 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
January 25 — Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theater
January 26 — Detriot, MI @ The Fillmore