Snoop Dogg Maps 2020 Tour

Snoop Dogg has announced North American tour dates in support of his new album I Wanna Thank Me.

The tour kicks off on December 2nd at the Fillmore in San Francisco and will go through the new year, stopping at Boston’s House of Blues on January 20th and New York’s Gramercy on January 22nd. The leg will conclude on January 26th in Detroit, after which the rapper will head to the U.K.

I Wanna Thank Me was released in August. His seventeenth LP, the record includes guest appearances by Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa.

Snoop Dogg Tour Dates

December 2 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

December 8 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

December 10 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

December 11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

December 12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

December 13 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

December 16 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

December 17 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

December 18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

December 19 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

December 20 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

December 21 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

January 17 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

January 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

January 19 — Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

January 20 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

January 22 — New York, NY @ The Gramercy

January 23 — Montcalir, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

January 24 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

January 25 — Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theater

January 26 — Detriot, MI @ The Fillmore