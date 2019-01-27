×
‘SNL’: Weekend Update Spoofs Soulja Boy’s Viral Drake Interview, Video Game Console

“Truuuuump!? The dude that got bodied by the popular vote… Without bitch Soulja, there wouldn’t even be no Trump,” Chris Redd says in sketch inspired by rapper’s Breakfast Club interview

Saturday Night Live spoofed Soulja Boy’s headline-making past few months as the rapper, as played by SNL‘s Chris Redd, appeared on Weekend Update.

The Soulja Boy sketch follows a pair of bizarre stories involving the rapper: First, his not-quite-legal attempts to become video game magnate and, secondly, an instant classic interview Soulja Boy conducted with The Breakfast Club earlier this month where he claimed he taught Drake how to rap.

Mimicking Soulja Boy’s own proclamations from the Breakfast Club interview, Redd’s Soulja Boy discusses everything from Donald Trump to his now-failed video game venture to Barack Obama to the government shutdown.

“Truuuuump!? Truuuuump!? The dude that got bodied by the popular vote. The dude who got beat by Nancy [Pelosi],” Redd’s rapper marveled after learning that Trump is president. “Without bitch Soulja, there wouldn’t even be no Trump! I’m the first one to hustle to the top!”

The rapper also promised to run for president in 2020. “Soulja Boy Crank That 2020,” he declared. However, he walked off the Weekend Update set – as he did on the Breakfast Club – upon learning he would not be the first black president.

Soulja Boy hasn’t commented on social media about the sketch, but he tweeted a link to the YouTube clip.

