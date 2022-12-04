fbpixel
'Still Stressin' Perfection'

‘SNL’: Watch SZA Perform ‘Shirt,‘ Debut New Single ’Blind’

Both are from the artist's soon-to-be released second album.
NBC/SNL

Saturday Night Live musical guest SZA’s first performance of the night was “Shirt,” the lead single from her forthcoming album S.O.S.

The song features Doja Cat, with whom SZA captured this year’s Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More.” 

Saturday marked SZA’s second appearance on SNL, having debuted in 2017, the year her first album, Ctrl, was released. Later in the show, the singer debuted the single “Blind,” which is also off of S.O.S., the cover of which she revealed in an Instagram post earlier this week.

The release date for S.O.S. is December 9, as was made clear at the conclusion of SZA’s performance of “Shirt.”

