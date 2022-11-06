‘SNL’: Watch Steve Lacy Perform ‘Bad Habit’

Steve Lacy, SNL‘s musical guest, took the stage Saturday to perform “Bad Habit.”

The single comes off of Gemini Rights, Lacy’s “delightfully cacophonous” second studio album, as Rolling Stone’s Mankaprr Conteh wrote in a review. The album also includes “Sunshine,” “Mercury,” and “Amber.”

“Bad Habit” reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in October and was nominated for Song of the Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards. Lacy spoke to Rolling Stone recently about the unexpected success of the hit single, as well as his thoughts on the upcoming Grammys.

The 24-year-old singer and producer’s debut at Rockefeller Center comes amid a run of shows on the West Coast. He is set to head to Australia later this month, then Europe.