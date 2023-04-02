fbpixel
‘SNL’: Watch Lil Yachty Perform ‘the BLACK seminole.’

It's the first track off of the Atlanta rapper's psychedelic rock-inspired album Let's Start Here.
Lil Yachty opened his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut with “the BLACK seminole.,” the first track off of the album Let’s Start Here, which came out in January.

Yachty’s performance featured singer-songwriter Diana Gordon, and the pair–along with a full band–appeared on stage in what resembled a nighttime Florida swamp.

The Georgia native’s fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here was praised by Rolling Stone‘s Jeff Ihaza as “near-flawless” and “as cohesive a project as any artist has released in the streaming era.” Yachty described his foray into jazz and psychedelic rock in an Interview with Rolling Stone last month.

Yachty is next scheduled to perform at Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach at the end of April, and in August will make a string of festival appearances starting with Lollapalooza.

