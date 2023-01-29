‘SNL’: Watch Lil Baby Perform ‘California Breeze’

Lil Baby took to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform “California Breeze,” the fifth track off of his 23-song 2022 album It’s Only Me. The album, which came out last October, “rolls as freely as a bowling ball headed for a strike,” as Rolling Stone‘s Jayson Buford wrote in a review.

Saturday marked Lil Baby's second appearance on SNL and his debut as musical guest. The Atlanta-based rapper, about whom the documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby premiered last August, was featured in DJ Khaled's performance of "You Stay" in a May 2019 show.

Lil Baby performed “California Breeze” along with “In a Minute,” from the same album, at November’s American Music Awards, where he was nominated for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist.