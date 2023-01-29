fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
'Still Solid'

‘SNL’: Watch Lil Baby Perform ‘California Breeze’

The single is the fifth track off of the Atlanta-based rapper's third studio album, It's Only Me.
NBC/SNL

Lil Baby took to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform “California Breeze,” the fifth track off of his 23-song 2022 album It’s Only Me. The album, which came out last October, “rolls as freely as a bowling ball headed for a strike,” as Rolling Stone‘s Jayson Buford wrote in a review.

Saturday marked Lil Baby’s second appearance on SNL and his debut as musical guest. The Atlanta-based rapper, about whom the documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby premiered last August, was featured in DJ Khaled’s performance of “You Stay” in a May 2019 show.

Trending

Lil Baby performed “California Breeze” along with “In a Minute,” from the same album, at November’s American Music Awards, where he was nominated for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Oscar Nominations 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere’ Leads With 11 Nods, Followed by ‘Banshees’ and ‘All Quiet’

Adult Swim Cuts Ties With Justin Roiland Following Domestic Abuse Charges

Cindy Crawford’s Look-Alike Daughter Kaia Gerber Is the Definition of Enchanting in This Tiny Black Bikini That Shows Off Her Mile-Long Legs

Erykah Badu Receives Backlash Over Viral Photo With Daughter Puma Curry

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad