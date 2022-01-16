 'SNL': Watch Jack Antonoff Play 'How Dare You Want More' with His Dad - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones Worth Buying Right Now
Home Music Music News

‘SNL’: Watch Jack Antonoff Perform ‘How Dare You Want More’ with His Dad

The Bleachers musician and super-producer was also accompanied by musicians Blu DeTiger and Claud

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

For the first Saturday Night Live musical performance of 2022, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers hit the stage for an energetic, jazz-tinged performance of “How Dare You Want More.”

During the track, which is the second single from Bleachers’ 2021 album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, Antonoff was joined by singer-songwriter Blu DeTiger on bass, indie-rocker Claud on keys and his dad Rick on guitar.

Later, the super-producer returned to the stage for a moving performance of the nostalgic anthemic “Chinatown,” which features Bruce Springsteen.

Antonoff stepped in for Roddy Rich after there was a Covid-19 exposure among members of his team earlier this week. Joining Bleachers for the inaugural SNL show of 2022 is West Side Story star Ariana DeBose who is Saturday night’s host.

This is the first episode since December’s Covid-impacted show, which featured Paul Rudd as host, as well as surprise guests like Tom Hanks and Tina Fey. Charli XCX’s set that night was canceled because of a lighter crew, however, she appeared briefly alongside Rudd in a sketch called “The Christmas Socks.”

In This Article: Bleachers, Blu DeTiger, Charli XCX, Claud, Jack Antonoff, Paul Rudd, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.