‘SNL’: Watch Jack Antonoff Perform ‘How Dare You Want More’ with His Dad

For the first Saturday Night Live musical performance of 2022, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers hit the stage for an energetic, jazz-tinged performance of “How Dare You Want More.”

During the track, which is the second single from Bleachers’ 2021 album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, Antonoff was joined by singer-songwriter Blu DeTiger on bass, indie-rocker Claud on keys and his dad Rick on guitar.

Later, the super-producer returned to the stage for a moving performance of the nostalgic anthemic “Chinatown,” which features Bruce Springsteen.

Antonoff stepped in for Roddy Rich after there was a Covid-19 exposure among members of his team earlier this week. Joining Bleachers for the inaugural SNL show of 2022 is West Side Story star Ariana DeBose who is Saturday night’s host.

This is the first episode since December’s Covid-impacted show, which featured Paul Rudd as host, as well as surprise guests like Tom Hanks and Tina Fey. Charli XCX’s set that night was canceled because of a lighter crew, however, she appeared briefly alongside Rudd in a sketch called “The Christmas Socks.”