‘SNL’: Selena Gomez Relays Advice From Steve Martin, Martin Short

During her first-ever Saturday Night Live monologue, Selena Gomez checked all the first-timer boxes.

The actress and pop star gave her mom a shout-out, manifested love, did a Miley Cyrus impression, and even sought the advice of two legendary SNL comedians, her Only Murders in the Building co-stars.

“Trust no one,” Steve Martin advised her.

“I think Steve’s been using my credit card,” said Martin Short.

Gomez then moved on to a more pressing personal matter.

“One reason I’m happy to host SNL is that I’m single,” Gomez said as the crowd cheered. “And I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance.

“Emma Stone met her husband here. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. Pete — and Machine Gun Kelly. And since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I’m manifesting love. And I’d like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point, I will take anyone.”

But as various cast members took her up on the offer, the pop singer was less than enthused by the attention. She pivoted and ended the monologue with a singalong that threw it way back to her Barney days.

