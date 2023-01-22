‘SNL’: Watch Sam Smith Perform ‘Unholy,’ ‘Gloria’
Sam Smith’s third stint as Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest saw the singer perform “Unholy” off of Gloria, their upcoming fourth studio album which is set to be released Jan. 27.
The single, a music video for which came out last September, followed the release of “Love Me More” from the same album and preceded the title track, which Smith unveiled Friday and also performed on SNL.
“Unholy,” a collaboration with German singer Kim Petras, garnered a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
The English singer is set to embark on a 27-date North American tour this summer, when they will return to New York with shows Aug. 8 and 9 at Madison Square Garden.
