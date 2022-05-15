‘SNL’: Post Malone Brings Out Roddy Ricch For Bruising ‘Cooped Up’

Post-pandemic Posty is here — and just in time for rosé season.

The Grammy-nominated rapper performed on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest in anticipation of his forthcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which arrives June 3. The album is Malone’s first since his 2019 juggernaut Hollywood’s Bleeding.

The first song Malone performed was the bruising new single, “Cooped Up.” Malone touchingly brought out his friend and collaborator Roddy Ricch, which felt like a victory since Ricch’s SNL performance that was scheduled for earlier in the season got bungled due to a COVID-19 exposure. Bleachers performed as a replacement for Ricch.

Malone ended the show with surprising passion. The stage was enveloped in smoke. There was a chorus and someone playing the gong. At the center of it all was Posty, wearing a school uniform a la Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice, with two silver bullet earrings dangling beside his mutton chops, howling into the mic.

If this performance is any indication of what’s to come for Post Malone, it seems the beerbongs and Bentleys have gone Biblical.



