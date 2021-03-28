‘SNL’: Pete Davidson, Jack Harlow Deliver Eminem-Inspired Rap Explaining NFTs

Pete Davidson, Chris Redd and musical guest Jack Harlow delivered an Eminem-inspired rap about non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

Riffing on Eminem’s “Without Me” video — right down to the Robin costume — Davidson first questions U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin (Kate McKinnon) about the digital trend that has exploded in recent months.

“What the hell’s an NFT? / Apparently cryptocurrency / Everyone’s making so much money / Can you please explain what’s an NFT,” Davidson, SNL’s resident Slim Shady impersonator, asks. “It’s like real-life Monopoly / Everyone’s doing it, like Gronkowski / Can you please help me make an NFT?”

Chris Redd’s Morpheus from The Matrix then rifled through a list of bizarre NFT collectibles — like a photo of Chuck E. Cheese on the Supreme Court and a gif of a twerking Thanos — before Harlow, playing a janitor, broke down NFTs to their essence: “Non-fungible means that it’s unique / There could only be one, like you and me / NFTs are insane / Built on the blockchain / Built on a digital ledger of transactions / It records information of what’s happening / When it’s minted, you can sell it as art / And this concludes my rapping part.”

In recent weeks, numerous artists have embraced the NFT craze, with Kings of Leon releasing their new album in an NFT package, Grimes auctioning NFT artwork and Ozuna launching an NFT site.