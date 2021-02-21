‘SNL’: Buddies Bond Over Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’

A bunch of buddies — including Saturday Night Live host Regé-Jean Page — bond over Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” while shooting pool in an SNL sketch centered on the smash single.

In the sketch — likely a scene from a post-Covid pool hall — Page’s character selects Rodrigo’s song on the jukebox, at first confusing his friends, even though they’ve all secretly heard the song already and are too embarrassed to admit they love it.

“Sounds like some girl singing in her room over her piano,” Pete Davidson’s character says.

Lyric by lyric, the friends ultimately reveal their deep understanding, debating whether the track gives off more Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish vibes, and eventually all singing along with the breakup anthem.

“If Olivia taught us anything, it’s that pain can be creatively generative, man,” Page says.

Two of the friends nearly come to blows while arguing Swift’s more autobiographical work compared to her lyricism on Folklore, but the “Drivers License” bridge heals all wounds, ending with a massive singalong on the final chorus.

Rodrigo, who celebrated her 18th birthday Saturday, tweeted of the sketch: