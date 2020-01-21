‘SNL’ Adds Justin Bieber, Luke Combs as Upcoming Musical Guests

Justin Bieber and Luke Combs will serve as musical guests on Saturday Night Live‘s first two episodes of February.

Bieber, who released the new song “Yummy” earlier this month, will perform on the February 8th installment, hosted by pop-culture icon RuPaul. The country singer Combs, who is nominated for a Grammy at this Sunday’s awards for his performance of “Brand New Man” with Brooks & Dunn, will make his SNL debut on February 1st. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt hosts that episode.

“Yummy” is the first taste of Bieber’s upcoming fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2015’s Purpose. He’ll launch a tour May 14th at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Combs, meanwhile, is becoming Nashville’s latest bona fide superstar. He released the album What You See Is What You Get in November on the strength of the hits “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Even Though I’m Leaving,” and will hit the road February 7th on his What You See Is What You Get Tour.

Saturday Night Live returns from its holiday break on January 25th with host Adam Driver, who this week scored an Oscar nomination for his performance in Marriage Story, and musical guest Halsey. Previous Season 45 musical guests include Lizzo, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Chance the Rapper, who also hosted.