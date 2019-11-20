‘SNL’ Adds Lizzo, DaBaby, Niall Horan as Upcoming Musical Guests

Lizzo, DaBaby and Niall Horan will serve as musical guests on Saturday Night Live’s final three episodes of 2019.

Eight-time 2020 Grammy nominee Lizzo will provide musical support for Eddie Murphy’s much-anticipated return to SNL on December 21st, while newly announced episodes will pair Jennifer Lopez with the emerging rapper on December 7th and Scarlett Johansson with Horan on December 14th; the addition of the One Direction singer comes just days after his former band mate Harry Styles pulled double duty as host and musical guest.

🎁 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬 🎁 pic.twitter.com/uEFfVaKlCE — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 20, 2019

SNL will next feature Will Ferrell and King Princess on November 23rd, then go on a two-week hiatus prior to the Lopez/DaBaby episode.

Previous Season 45 musical guests include the season premiere’s Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Coldplay and, in double duty roles, Styles and Chance the Rapper.