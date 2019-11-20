 ‘SNL’ Adds Lizzo, DaBaby, Niall Horan as Upcoming Musical Guests – Rolling Stone
‘SNL’ Adds Lizzo, DaBaby, Niall Horan as Upcoming Musical Guests

Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson to guest-host December episodes ahead of Eddie Murphy’s long-awaited return

Lizzo, DaBaby and Niall Horan will serve as musical guests on 'Saturday Night Live'’s final three episodes of 2019.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; JM Enternational/Shutterstock; Richard Isaac/Shutterstock

Lizzo, DaBaby and Niall Horan will serve as musical guests on Saturday Night Live’s final three episodes of 2019.

Eight-time 2020 Grammy nominee Lizzo will provide musical support for Eddie Murphy’s much-anticipated return to SNL on December 21st, while newly announced episodes will pair Jennifer Lopez with the emerging rapper on December 7th and Scarlett Johansson with Horan on December 14th; the addition of the One Direction singer comes just days after his former band mate Harry Styles pulled double duty as host and musical guest.

SNL will next feature Will Ferrell and King Princess on November 23rd, then go on a two-week hiatus prior to the Lopez/DaBaby episode.

Previous Season 45 musical guests include the season premiere’s Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Coldplay and, in double duty roles, Styles and Chance the Rapper.

