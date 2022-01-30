 'SNL': Katy Perry - Rolling Stone
‘SNL’: Watch Katy Perry Dance With Penis Toadstools

Pop star performed “When I’m Gone” and “Never Really Over” on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Katy Perry brought a taste of Play, her new Las Vegas concert residency to Studio 8H.

On an elaborate set festooned with towering, colorful mushrooms, Perry strutted and swiveled looking like a sexy Jolly Rancher (cherry-flavored, obviously) in patent leather assless chaps and a toadstool fascinator. Perry is definitely back on her bullshit in 2022.

The first song she performed was “When I’m Gone,” a new, energetic, electro-pop confection co-written with the Swedish DJ, Alesso. But the focus quickly shifted to Perry’s backup dancers, jigging in line behind her dressed as giant phallic toadstools, occasionally flashing Alice in Wonderland-esque signs that read “Eat Me.”

The pop singer returned to the stage in a puffy, powder-blue skirt for a slower, plaintive rendition of her excellent 2019 hit, “Never Really Over.” The dancing phalluses took a break for this portion, leaving all the attention to Perry’s powerhouse voice.

 

