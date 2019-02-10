‘SNL’: Halsey, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon Sing About Ruined Valentine’s Day

In addition to performing “Without You” and “Eastside” as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, host Halsey also delivered a parody of a ruined Valentine’s Day with “Valentine’s Song.”

The Hopeless Fountain Kingdom singer and SNL cast members Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon posed as a pop group clad in lingerie that wants to enjoy a sexy Valentine’s Day, but keep having their February 14th ruined by unromantic gifts from family and coworkers. Bryant receives a gift she expects is from her significant other, but is actually from her mother, while Halsey’s boss gives her a pink bear and a card that says “I love you.” McKinnon receives an overly romantic card from her son that makes her cringe.

“I don’t want to think of you, it’s a day for romance. I don’t want to think of you, when I’m getting in the pants,” the trio collectively sings.

Kenan Thompson also joined the trio singing an R&B interlude, “Stand down, stand down.” But he delivers the final mic drop when he ends the song saying, “Valentine’s Day is for lovers. They don’t want to hear from you. That’s what birthdays are for.”