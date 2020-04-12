See ‘SNL’ Alum Pay Tribute to Hal Willner With ‘Perfect Day’ Cover

Saturday Night Live cast members and alumni paid tribute to the show’s longtime music producer Hal Willner with a group performance of “Perfect Day,” a song by Willner’s good friend Lou Reed.

Former cast members like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Molly Shannon participated in the socially distanced rendition of “Perfect Day,” while Adam Sandler, John Mulaney, Bill Hader, Fred Armisen and more provided video remembrances of Willner, who died April 7th at the age of 64 after suffering from symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.

“I’ve been through a lot of the last six years, especially as being part of the show, and Hal always treated me [with] open arms and warm smile, and was always just the funniest dude,” Pete Davidson said.

Mulaney added, “I don’t know why someone who was already friends with Miles Davis had a big enough heart to include me in their life, but he did.”

The tribute also featured clips of Willner talking about his role at SNL and why he loved it. “When it’s all working, there’s nothing like it,” Willner said. “I kinda get off on the danger… This could really [fuck] up, or this is gonna be so magical.”

In the days following Willner’s death, the beloved musical figure has also been remembered by artists and collaborators like Metallica, Nick Cave and Elvis Costello.