‘SNL’: Watch Gunna and Future Deliver Brief Performance of ‘Pushin P’

Gunna enlisted a very special guest for his Saturday Night Live musical debut—Future.

Together the duo delivered a very brief performance of “Pushin P,” a track from Gunna’s third studio album DS4Ever that features Young Thug.

Gunna also performed solo during his first stint at Studio 8H. Covered in fog, Gunna serenaded the audience with the slick, downtempo track “Banking on Me,” which he released as a standalone single on Valentine’s Day this year.

The Atlanta rapper released his latest LP DS4Ever in January. DS4Ever featured appearances from Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Drake, Roddy Rich and more.

He recently got a $100,000 dental procedure from Thomas Connelly, “the Father of Diamond Dentistry,” that involved placing a “P”-shaped diamond on his tooth. The “P” has become a catchphrase for the rapper with interchangeable meanings like “Player” and “Paper.” Recently, while expressing solidarity with Ukraine, Gunna tweeted that the “P” stood for “peace.”