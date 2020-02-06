 'SNL' Books David Byrne, the Weeknd for Upcoming Musical Guest Spots - Rolling Stone
‘SNL’ Books David Byrne, the Weeknd for Upcoming Musical Guest Spots

Talking Heads singer joins host and Sack Lunch Bunch co-star John Mulaney, Abel Tesfaye appears alongside Daniel Craig

weeknd david byrne snl

David Byrne and the Weeknd will serve as musical guests on upcoming episodes of 'Saturday Night Live.'

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

David Byrne and the Weeknd will serve as musical guests on upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live, the series’ Twitter revealed Thursday.

Byrne will join host and Sack Lunch Bunch co-star John Mulaney on SNL’s February 29th episode. The appearance — Byrne’s first solo visit to SNL since performing two Rei Momo songs on a Woody Harrelson-hosted episode in 1989 — comes just weeks after the singer’s American Utopia ends its five-month Broadway residency.

The following week, on March 7th, the Weeknd will perform on an episode hosted by Daniel Craig. Uncut Gems star Abel Tesfaye recently made the late-night TV rounds to promote his new singles “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.”

This weekend, Justin Bieber will be musical guest for an episode led by first-time host RuPaul, followed by a two-week hiatus before the Mulaney/Byrne tandem.

Season 45 has so far also featured musical guests Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Halsey, Lizzo, Harry Styles (who also hosted), Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Chance the Rapper (also host), DaBaby, Niall Horan, King Princess and, most recently, Luke Combs.

