Watch DaBaby Perform ‘Bop’ With Dance Crew the Jabbawockeez on ‘SNL’

Following the release of his sophomore album Kirk in September, DaBaby made his first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Accompanying host Jennifer Lopez as the show’s musical guest, the rapper performed two songs for the SNL audience in Studio 8H: “Bop” from Kirk and “Suge” from his debut album, Baby on Baby, released in early 2019.

Joined by hip-hop and trap dance crew the Jabbawockeez, DaBaby delivered an energetic performance of “Bop” alongside a crowded stage of dancers that included a lot of twerking.

Later, DaBaby returned to perform his hit “Suge” with the Jabbawockeez, in which he threw dollar bills in the air and ushered in a dance-off.

DaBaby also appeared in an SNL sketch in which Jennifer Lopez, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Chris Redd posed as carolers who put their own Christmas spin on hip-hop classics. While the group was singing to a couple, DaBaby robbed them.

“Yo, I’m like Robin Hood. I rob the rich and take it back to the hood,” DaBaby said.

Last month, the rapper spoke to Rolling Stone about Kirk saying, “You going to hear shit like ‘Intro,’ where I rap like I’ve never rapped before. You going to hear shit like me rapping on the J. Cole song. Certain songs, I don’t even use ad-libs. I can do whatever at the end of the day. Whatever the music or production takes me, that’s where I’m going to go.”

Following his breakout year, DaBaby has received two Grammy nominations: “Best Rap Song” and “Best Rap Performance” for “Suge.”