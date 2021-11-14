‘SNL’: See ‘Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’ Open Up a Pet Store in Musical Sketch

“Bone Thugs-N-Harmony” open up a pet store called Dog Bones-N-Melodies in a sketch on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

“Tha Crossroads” rap group — or, in this case, SNL’s Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim and Chris Redd alongside host Jonathan Majors — tout the “next phase of their career”: “Bringing real ass bones to real ass dogs.”

The quartet then deliver bone-themed renditions of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s hits to showcase their pet store’s selection: Bones of all shapes and sizes, dinosaur bones, those fish bones that alley cats eat in cartoons, funny bones, and femurs; however, as they inform one customer, the store does not offer any other pet supplies other than bones.

Each purchase is also accompanied by an impromptu performance by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, whether the customer wants it or not.

Coincidentally, the SNL sketch arrived the same day that it was revealed that Bone Thugs-N-Harmony — the real one — will take on Three 6 Mafia on the December 2nd installment of Verzuz, as the group’s Layzie Bone announced. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have not yet commented on the SNL sketch.