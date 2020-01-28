Song You Need to Know: Snarls, ‘Marbles’

“I didn’t shower today,” singer-guitarist Chlo White announces on “Marbles,” the new single from Columbus, Ohio band Snarls. “But always put on my gold chain.” The lines capture the melodrama of many millennials: heartbroken, they put on their favorite t-shirt and head to Walgreens for a chilled beverage. “Sugar messes with me/But not as bad as when you leave.”

Glitter-pop hooks and a crunching guitar riff serve as the backbone of the track, while White takes a dose of malaise on the chorus: “I think I lost my mind/I think I lost my marbles,” she sings, offering a refreshing update on the phrase that Arthur Malet exclaimed in Hook.

“It’s that crybaby song,” White tells Rolling Stone, “that initial kicking and screaming when someone leaves out of the blue. You’re like, ‘What the fuck?’ and you’re mad. But you get through it. You do your daily routine without them. Your loneliness heals you and things become normal again.”

“Marbles” follows the single “Walk in the Woods,” complete with shoegaze riffs and dream-pop melodies. Snarls’ debut, Burst, arrives on March 6th via Take This To Heart records.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.