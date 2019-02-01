×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next Review: Luis Fonsi Picks Up 'Despacito' Momentum With 'Vida' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Snakehips’ Sleek New Song With Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, ‘Gucci Rock N Rolla’

California rapper Kyle also appears on collaborative single

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Electronic duo Snakehips enlisted Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo and California rapper Kyle for their breezy new single “Gucci Rock N Rolla.”

Throughout the track, Cuomo sings about being a rebellious teenager and staying young forever. “I’m not cool, fucked up on my school days/I skip class, drop-out since the seventh grade/Those fools looking at me sideways/No clue I could get it my way,” he belts over a tightly coiled bass groove that recalls the muted thump of Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks.” 

Kyle pops up for a brief verse that shouts out Jay Z, Rick Rubin and “cruising” in a self-driving Tesla. He also appear in the song’s playful video, set in a high school band room. In the clip, a trombone player passes out and slips into a fantasy that climaxes with a live performance alongside Snakehips.

The duo spoke about their collaborative track in a statement, calling themselves “huge Weezer fans.” “It was just crazy that someone we respect so much was really into our vibe,” they said of Cuomo.

Weezer issued their surprised covers LP, The Teal Album, in January, and their next record of original material, The Black Album, is out March 1st. KYLE released his debut record, Light of Mine, in 2018.

In This Article: Rivers Cuomo

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad