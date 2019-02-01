Hear Snakehips’ Sleek New Song With Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, ‘Gucci Rock N Rolla’

Electronic duo Snakehips enlisted Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo and California rapper Kyle for their breezy new single “Gucci Rock N Rolla.”

Throughout the track, Cuomo sings about being a rebellious teenager and staying young forever. “I’m not cool, fucked up on my school days/I skip class, drop-out since the seventh grade/Those fools looking at me sideways/No clue I could get it my way,” he belts over a tightly coiled bass groove that recalls the muted thump of Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks.”

Kyle pops up for a brief verse that shouts out Jay Z, Rick Rubin and “cruising” in a self-driving Tesla. He also appear in the song’s playful video, set in a high school band room. In the clip, a trombone player passes out and slips into a fantasy that climaxes with a live performance alongside Snakehips.

The duo spoke about their collaborative track in a statement, calling themselves “huge Weezer fans.” “It was just crazy that someone we respect so much was really into our vibe,” they said of Cuomo.

Weezer issued their surprised covers LP, The Teal Album, in January, and their next record of original material, The Black Album, is out March 1st. KYLE released his debut record, Light of Mine, in 2018.