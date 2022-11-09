Snail Mail Announces Valentine Fest Residency

Snail Mail, aka Lindsey Jordan, has announced a slate of hometown shows just in time to celebrate the holiday for which her sophomore album, 2021’s Valentine, is named. The shows will take place from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14 at Ottobar in Baltimore. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

Each night, Jordan will perform a full set, along with a “major surprise guest,” per a statement. According to Variety, the event poster provides clues to some of the guests that may be joining her shows.

“We have some fucking insane bands on there, one of them I’m pretty sure is getting back together just for this,” Jordan teased. “The idea was to have a new band that we are friends with and admire as the first opener, a legend as the second and then Snail Mail,” she said. “So the lineup would be the future, the past and the present.”

BALTIMORE i’m elated to finally announce this show series i’ve been cooking up! 5 nights at the ottobar with a ton of surprise special guests ;)) tickets on sale on friday on the snail website 💘💘💘 poster by corrinne james 🔍🔍🔍👀https://t.co/wPB6SezgrN pic.twitter.com/CN30GuMItV — Snail Mail (@snailmail) November 9, 2022

The residency marks her first hometown performance in more than four years. Jordan originally planned to hold the fest this past February was forced to postpone after undergoing a vocal cord surgery. The shows will also offer a limited edition double 10-inch heart-shaped fest edition of Valentine for purchase; limited tickets and signed poster bundles will also be available each night.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jordan discussed the wisdom she acquired between her Lush debut and Valentine. “I think Lush is super wistful, like, ‘These are my crushes,’” she said. “It’s dreaming about love. On Valentine, there’s a good amount of real experienced loss and adult hurt. It hits me in the guts in a way that feels really on point right now with where I’m at emotionally.”

Snail Mail is in the midst of the “Love Connection” tour with fellow Baltimore artists Turnstile, which wraps up on Nov. 21 at XL Live in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.