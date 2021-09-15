Snail Mail Murders a Guy, Eats Some Cake in Return Single ‘Valentine’

After years of anticipation, Snail Mail has announced the new album Valentine, out November 5th via Matador.

Lindsey Jordan dropped the title track ahead of its release, accompanied by a video that resembles a period drama. Betrayed by a lover at a dinner party, she stuffs her face with cake — and then murders the man who stole her partner away. “Fuck being remembered,” she sings over a gritty guitar riff. “I think I was made for you.”

Valentine follows Jordan’s breakout album Lush, released in 2018. “I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all,” she said of the album, which she co-produced with Brad Cook. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child!”

Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield penned the album bio, providing a backstory that included Jordan’s stay at a recovery facility in Arizona. “On the heels of life-altering success, a painful breakup, and six weeks in treatment, Jordan appears vibrant and sharp,” she writes. “Leaving room for a long and storied path, Valentine is somehow a jolt and a lovebuzz all at once.”

Jordan will tour in support of Valentine, kicking off in Richmond, Virginia, on November 27th. After a European leg in early 2022, she’ll return to the States in the spring, wrapping up on May 8th in Nashville.

Valentine Tracklist



1. Valentine

2. Ben Franklin

3. Headlock

4. Light Blue

5. Forever (Sailing)

6. Madonna

7. c. et. al.

8. Glory

9. Automate

10. Mia

Snail Mail North American Tour Dates

11/27 – Richmond VA @ The National

11/28 – Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

11/30 – Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater

12/1 – Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor

12/3 2021– Birmingham AL @ Saturn

12/4 2021 – Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine

12/5 2021 – Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall

12/7 2021 – Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall

12/8 2021 – Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre

12/10 2021 – St Louis MO @ The Pageant

12/11 2021 – Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre

12/12 2021 – Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

12/13 2021 – Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre

12/15 2021 – Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/16 2021 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

12/17 2021 – Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall

12/18 2021 – Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony

12/19 2021 – Norfolk VA @ The NorVa

12/21 2021 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

3/5 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

3/6 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

3/7 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre

3/8 – Boston MA @ Royale

3/9 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda

3/11 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

3/12 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre

3/14 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre

3/15 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue

3/16 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall

3/17 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater

3/20 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre

3/21 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre

3/22 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom

3/23 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom

3/24 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater

3/27 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium

3/28 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park

3/29 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile

3/30 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf

4/2 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

4/3 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio

4/4 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage

4/6 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel

4/7 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle

4/8 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville