 Snail Mail Covers Superdrag's 'Feeling Like I Do' for Spotify Singles
Snail Mail Covers Alt-Rock Outfit Superdrag’s ‘Feeling Like I Do’ for Spotify Singles

“I’ve loved it for a while,” singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan says of the 2002 post-grunge track

Tina Tyrel

Snail Mail, the project of singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan, is bringing some newfound attention to the often-overlooked alternative rock group Superdrag with a cover of the band’s 2002 track “Feeling Like I Do” for Spotify Singles. The cover is also accompanied by a reworked version of “Headlock,” which appeared on Snail Mail’s critically acclaimed 2021 album, Valentine.

Keeping true to the original track’s post-grunge vibes with its multi-layered distorted guitar riffs, Jordan’s take on “Feeling Like I Do” offers a more tenderhearted, earnest approach to the unconventional love song. “It’s been really cool getting to cover ‘Feeling Like I Do’ by Superdrag because I love it, and I’ve loved it for a while,” Jordan said in a statement. “I was able to make it my own by singing on it.”

Jordan’s updated take on “Headlock” — which originated as a dreamy indie pop number — offers fans a glimpse at how the 23-year-old musician interprets the song some years after it was original recorded. “The ideal listening environment for my Spotify Singles are in a dark wet cave,” she said. “I think that the Spotify version of ‘Headlock’ is different from the original, in that the original was recorded almost two years ago, and the more I perform the song the more I think of ideas that I wish I had put into the original. This version gave me the opportunity to implement some of those ideas.”

Snail Mail is currently on-tour in Europe. After a performance at Japan’s famed Fuji Rock festival in late July, Jordan and her band will return stateside for a U.S. and Canadian tour that kicks off Aug. 12 in Providence, Rhode Island before wrapping Nov. 19 in Boston.

