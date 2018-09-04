Snail Mail Plot North American Winter Tour

Snail Mail, the breakout project of rising indie rocker Lindsey Jordan, will embark on a headlining North American tour this winter.

The first leg of the trek launches November 30th at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey and wraps December 21st at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. The run will include a three-night stint opening for Alvvays in Toronto, December 6th through 8th.

The second leg of Snail Mail’s winter tour kicks off January 17th at the Metro in Chicago, Illinois. Snail Mail will primarily tour the West Coast through the end of the month, though on February 16th they’ll open for Interpol and Car Seat Headrest at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Snail Mail have a handful of U.S. dates scheduled for the end of September, though they’ll spend much of the fall touring Asia and Europe.

Snail Mail released their debut album, Lush, in June. Rolling Stone picked the record as one of the 50 best albums of 2018 so far, while the single, “Heat Wave,” was chosen as one of the songs of the summer.

Snail Mail Tour Dates

November 30 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

December 1 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

December 2 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

December 4 – Oberlin, OH @ Oberlin College @ Dionysus Discotheque

December 5 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

December 6 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (with Alvvays)

December 7 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (with Alvvays)

December 8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (with Alvvays)

December 20 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

December 21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

January 17 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

January 19 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

January 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

January 26 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

January 27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

January 28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

February 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena (with Interpol, Car Seat Headrest)