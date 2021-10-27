Snail Mail Tackles Divine Intervention in ‘Madonna’

Days before the release of Snail Mail’s new album Valentine, Lindsey Jordan and Co. have released the blistering single “Madonna.”

Filmed at the Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Irvington, New York, the video features Jordan tearing through the track. “Body and blood, lover’s curse,” she sings, dressed in an autumnal vest and corduroy. “Divine intervention’s too much work.”

“I am excited to share this one!” Jordan said in a statement. “In summation, it’s about why love can’t exist between a person and a concept of a person. Remove the pedestal and you might realize there was never anything there at all.”

“Madonna” follows the singles “Ben Franklin” and the title track, which Jordan dropped last month. Valentine, out this Friday, follows her 2018 breakout album Lush. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement,” she said. “Valentine is my child!”

Jordan will kick off a tour in support of the record at the National in Richmond on November 27th, touring through December 21st. Following a stint overseas in early 2022, she’ll return for a North American leg in April.