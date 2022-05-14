 Snail Mail Channels Nineties Alt-Rock Vibes With 'Glory' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Conversations With Friends': How to Watch the New Series Online for Free
Home Music Music News

Snail Mail Channels Nineties Alt-Rock Vibes With ‘Glory’ on ‘Fallon’

Rolling Stone called the singer-songwriter’s latest release an album filled with “amped-up pop choruses” and a “refined sense of melody”

By

Senior News Editor

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Snail Mail Channels Nineties Alt-Rock Vibes With 'Glory' on 'Fallon'Snail Mail Channels Nineties Alt-Rock Vibes With 'Glory' on 'Fallon'

NBC

Snail Mail, the project of singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan, brought her unique brand of emotive indie rock to The Tonight Show Friday, performing the song “Glory” off her critically acclaimed sophomore LP, Valentine.

Backed by her band, Jordan displayed her guitar chops as she ran through the song, which documents a feeling of helplessness while trapped in a codependent relationship. “You owe me/You own me,” she sings. “I could never hurt you, my love/You know me.”

The New York-based singer dropped Valentine — which Rolling Stone called an album filled with “amped-up pop choruses, refined sense of melody, and hints of everything from Blood Orange-inspired R&B to vintage mid-century torch balladry” — late last year. It was accompanied by a slew of singles, including title track “Valentine,” the vulnerable dancefloor-ready “Ben Franklin,” and the breezy breakup anthem “Madonna.”

“On Valentine, there’s a good amount of real experienced loss and adult hurt,” the singer said of the album in an interview with Rolling Stone last year. “It hits me in the guts in a way that feels really on point right now with where I’m at emotionally.”

Snail Mail is about to embark upon a tour of the U.K. and Europe, with a brief stop in Japan to perform at the country’s famed Fuji Rock festival. Jordan will return to the U.S. in August for a brief tour of the East Coast and Midwest, kicking off Aug. 12 in Providence, Rhode Island and wrapping up Sept. 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In This Article: Late-Night TV, Snail Mail, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.