Snail Mail Dances Through the Pain on ‘Ben Franklin’

Snail Mail dances around in loafers and holds a snake in the video for “Ben Franklin,” the latest single from her upcoming album Valentine.

Similar to the title track she released last month, Lindsey Jordan again refers to her love interest as “honey.” Only instead of the “Valentine” lyric “Let’s go be alone/Where no one can see us honey,” she’s brutally honest on “Ben Franklin”: “Sucker for the pain/Huh, honey?” That vulnerability continues in a later verse, where she admits, “Post rehab i’ve been feeling so small/I miss your attention/I wish I could call.”

Jordan said in a statement that “Ben Franklin” was a step out of her comfort zone — both lyrically and sonically. She also admitted that it felt “only right that the visual accompaniment should include dancing in front of a camera and holding a 10 foot snake close to my face.” (Thankfully, the clip ends with Jordan ditching the snake and playing with an adorable puppy.)

Valentine, Jordan’s highly-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Lush, arrives on November 5th via Matador. She’ll tour this fall in support of the album, kicking off on November 27th in Richmond, Virginia. She’ll resume the North American tour in the spring, hitting Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on March 7th.