×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Two People Test Positive for HIV After Receiving "Vampire Facials" Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Snail Mail Extends North American Summer Tour

Indie-rocker will headline shows in Brooklyn and L.A. in August

By

Reporter

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Snail Mail - Ian Eylanbekov and Lindsey JordanSnail Mail in concert at College Street Music Hall, New Haven, USA - 06 Jun 2018

Rmv/REX/Shutterstock

Snail Mail—a.k.a. Lindsey Jordan—has announced a slew of North American shows this summer. The 19-year-old indie rocker has been touring in support of her 2018 debut album Lush.

After hitting summer festivals, including Boston Calling, Primavera Sound and Firefly, Snail Mail will spend August headlining shows in the U.S. Jordan and her band will hit New York in late July, playing Brooklyn Steel on July 31st and Webster Hall on August 1st. The band will play L.A.’s Wiltern Theater on August 22nd, wrapping up the tour in Port Townsend, Washington on August 24th.

Snail Mail last played New York in February, opening for Interpol at Madison Square Garden with Car Seat Headrest. General tickets are on sale now.

Related

asbury lanes
Asbury Lanes Opens for Summer With Snail Mail, Meat Puppets, Mountain Goats
The New Rock Stars: Rock Camp Graduates

Snail Mail Tour Dates

May 12 — Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Festival
May 25 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
May 26 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
May 28 — Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
May 31 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
June 1 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
June 2 — London, UK @ All Points East
June 3 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
June 4 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
June 7 — Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways
June 8 — Porto, Portugal @ Optimus Primavera Sound
June 11 — Berlin, Germany @ Lido
June 12 — Bergen, Norway @ Bergenfest
June 14 — Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
June 15 — Duisberg, Germany @ Traumzeit Festival
June 16 — Mannheim, Germany @ Maifield Derby
June 22 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
June 11-14 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
July 15 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
July 17 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
July 18 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
July 19 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
July 21 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
July 23 — Nashville, TN @ Exit / In
July 24 — Louisville, KU @ Headliner’s
July 25 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
July 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
July 27 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
July 28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre
July 31 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
August 1 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
August 10 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
August 16 — Omaha, NE @ MAHA Music Festival
August 17 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
August 18 — Taos, NM @ Taos Vortex
August 20 — Phoenix, AZ -@Rebel Lounge
August 21 — San Diego, CA @ Irenic
August 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
August 24 — Port Townsend, WA @ THING

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad