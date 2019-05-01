Snail Mail Extends North American Summer Tour

Snail Mail—a.k.a. Lindsey Jordan—has announced a slew of North American shows this summer. The 19-year-old indie rocker has been touring in support of her 2018 debut album Lush.
After hitting summer festivals, including Boston Calling, Primavera Sound and Firefly, Snail Mail will spend August headlining shows in the U.S. Jordan and her band will hit New York in late July, playing Brooklyn Steel on July 31st and Webster Hall on August 1st. The band will play L.A.’s Wiltern Theater on August 22nd, wrapping up the tour in Port Townsend, Washington on August 24th.
Snail Mail last played New York in February, opening for Interpol at Madison Square Garden with Car Seat Headrest. General tickets are on sale now.
Snail Mail Tour Dates
May 12 — Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Festival
May 25 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
May 26 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
May 28 — Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
May 31 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
June 1 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
June 2 — London, UK @ All Points East
June 3 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
June 4 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
June 7 — Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways
June 8 — Porto, Portugal @ Optimus Primavera Sound
June 11 — Berlin, Germany @ Lido
June 12 — Bergen, Norway @ Bergenfest
June 14 — Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
June 15 — Duisberg, Germany @ Traumzeit Festival
June 16 — Mannheim, Germany @ Maifield Derby
June 22 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
June 11-14 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
July 15 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
July 17 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
July 18 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
July 19 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
July 21 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
July 23 — Nashville, TN @ Exit / In
July 24 — Louisville, KU @ Headliner’s
July 25 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
July 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
July 27 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
July 28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre
July 31 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
August 1 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
August 10 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
August 16 — Omaha, NE @ MAHA Music Festival
August 17 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
August 18 — Taos, NM @ Taos Vortex
August 20 — Phoenix, AZ -@Rebel Lounge
August 21 — San Diego, CA @ Irenic
August 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
August 24 — Port Townsend, WA @ THING