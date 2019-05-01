Snail Mail Extends North American Summer Tour

Snail Mail—a.k.a. Lindsey Jordan—has announced a slew of North American shows this summer. The 19-year-old indie rocker has been touring in support of her 2018 debut album Lush.

After hitting summer festivals, including Boston Calling, Primavera Sound and Firefly, Snail Mail will spend August headlining shows in the U.S. Jordan and her band will hit New York in late July, playing Brooklyn Steel on July 31st and Webster Hall on August 1st. The band will play L.A.’s Wiltern Theater on August 22nd, wrapping up the tour in Port Townsend, Washington on August 24th.

Snail Mail last played New York in February, opening for Interpol at Madison Square Garden with Car Seat Headrest. General tickets are on sale now.

Snail Mail Tour Dates

May 12 — Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Festival

May 25 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

May 26 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

May 28 — Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

May 31 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

June 1 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

June 2 — London, UK @ All Points East

June 3 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

June 4 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

June 7 — Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways

June 8 — Porto, Portugal @ Optimus Primavera Sound

June 11 — Berlin, Germany @ Lido

June 12 — Bergen, Norway @ Bergenfest

June 14 — Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

June 15 — Duisberg, Germany @ Traumzeit Festival

June 16 — Mannheim, Germany @ Maifield Derby

June 22 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

June 11-14 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 15 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

July 17 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

July 18 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

July 19 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

July 21 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

July 23 — Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

July 24 — Louisville, KU @ Headliner’s

July 25 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

July 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

July 27 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

July 28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre

July 31 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

August 1 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

August 10 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

August 16 — Omaha, NE @ MAHA Music Festival

August 17 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

August 18 — Taos, NM @ Taos Vortex

August 20 — Phoenix, AZ -@Rebel Lounge

August 21 — San Diego, CA @ Irenic

August 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

August 24 — Port Townsend, WA @ THING