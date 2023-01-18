Snail Mail Plots Spring U.S. Tour
Snail Mail, aka Lindsey Jordan, has announced a new spring tour in support of 2021’s Valentine. The 24-date trek follows a five-night residency dubbed “Valentine Fest” in her hometown of Baltimore from Feb. 10-14.
The tour kicks off on April 7 in Iowa City at Mission Creek Festival before heading off to a string of West Coast dates, including performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15 and 22. Alongside stops at venues across southern states and Midwest, Snail Mail will also perform on May 7 at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, and this leg of the tour wraps at Governors Ball at its new location at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens on June 10.
Trending
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jordan discussed her Lush debut and some of the ways Valentine differs. “I think Lush is super wistful, like, ‘These are my crushes,’” she said. “It’s dreaming about love. On Valentine, there’s a good amount of real experienced loss and adult hurt. It hits me in the guts in a way that feels really on point right now with where I’m at emotionally.”
Snail Mail Tour Dates
February 10 – Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival
February 11 – Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival
February 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival
February 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival
February 14 – Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival
April 7 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
April 8 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
April 10 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
April 11 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
April 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
April 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area15
April 15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
April 16 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre
April 18 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall”
April 19 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
April 20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
April 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
April 23 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North
April 24 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace
April 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
April 27 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
April 28 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
April 29 Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge
May 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
May 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
May 4 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street
May 6 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
May 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
June 10 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival