Snail Mail Plots Spring U.S. Tour

Snail Mail, aka Lindsey Jordan, has announced a new spring tour in support of 2021’s Valentine. The 24-date trek follows a five-night residency dubbed “Valentine Fest” in her hometown of Baltimore from Feb. 10-14.

The tour kicks off on April 7 in Iowa City at Mission Creek Festival before heading off to a string of West Coast dates, including performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15 and 22. Alongside stops at venues across southern states and Midwest, Snail Mail will also perform on May 7 at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, and this leg of the tour wraps at Governors Ball at its new location at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens on June 10. Trending Ron Jeremy Found ‘Not Competent’ to Stand Trial in Serial Rape Case Anna Kendrick Is Still Processing Her Trauma George Santos Allegedly Took $3,000 From Dying Dog's GoFundMe Joe Manganiello on Discovering He’s Part-Black and Descended From Slaves

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jordan discussed her Lush debut and some of the ways Valentine differs. “I think Lush is super wistful, like, ‘These are my crushes,’” she said. “It’s dreaming about love. On Valentine, there’s a good amount of real experienced loss and adult hurt. It hits me in the guts in a way that feels really on point right now with where I’m at emotionally.”

Snail Mail Tour Dates

February 10 ­– Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival

February 11 ­– Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival

February 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival

February 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival

February 14 – Baltimore, MD @ Snail Mail’s Valentine Festival

April 7 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

April 8 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

April 10 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

April 11 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

April 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

April 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area15

April 15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 16 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

April 18 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall”

April 19 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

April 20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

April 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 23 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

April 24 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

April 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

April 27 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

April 28 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

April 29 Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge

May 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

May 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

May 4 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street

May 6 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

May 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

June 10 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival