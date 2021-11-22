Snail Mail Reschedules Tour Dates to Undergo Vocal Cord Surgery

Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan has announced that an ongoing struggle with her vocal health has reached a breaking point that must be rectified with vocal cord surgery in order to prevent permanent damage.
Snail Mail was set to kick off a North American tour later this week with a show at Richmond, Virginia’s the National. The remaining 2021 dates, branching into early 2022, have been rescheduled to late next summer. The U.S. leg of the tour will instead begin in Philadelphia on April 5 after the singer has properly recovered.
The 2022 European tour dates originally scheduled for February and March of next year are currently in the process of being rescheduled with new dates to come soon.
In a statement, Jordan shared: “I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple of days of singing. I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice. The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen.”
The tour was scheduled as Snail Mail’s first time back on the road following shows in support of her groundbreaking 2018 debut album Lush, this time offering up performances of songs from her recently released follow-up Valentine.
“At some point, I realized that my IRL person was suffering because of having to be an internet person. I just wanted to work on my IRL person,” Jordan told Rolling Stone. “I don’t necessarily think it’s good for my mental health. I would rather just do my thing — make the music, put it out there, and play the shows.”
Snail Mail Tour Dates
April 5 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer
April 6 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer
April 7 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre
April 8 – Boston MA @ Royale
April 9 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda
April 11 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
April 12 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre
April 14 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre
April 15 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue
April 16 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall
April 17 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater
April 19 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater
April 20 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre
April 21 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre
April 22 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom
April 23 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom
April 24 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater
April 27 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium
April 28 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park
April 29 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile
April 30 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf
May 2 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 3 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio
May 5 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage
May 6 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel
May 7 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle
May 8 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville
August 12 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
August 16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
August 17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
August 19 – Richmond, VA @ The National
August 20 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
August 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
August 23 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
August 24 – Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor
August 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
August 27 – Knoxville,TN @ The Mill & Mine
August 28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
August 30 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
August 31 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
September 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
September 3 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
September 4 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
September 6 – Detroit ,MI @ Majestic Theatre
September 7 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
September 9 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore