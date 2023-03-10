Smokey Robinson Shares More ‘Gasms’ With New Single ‘How You Make Me Feel’

Ahead of the release of Smokey Robinson’s Gasms, his first album of new material in 14 years, the soul legend has shared the latest single, “How You Make Me Feel.”

As opposed to the ultra-horny Gasms songs like the title track and the not-so-subtle “I Fit In There,” “How You Make Me Feel” is a groovy slow jam where Robinson professes his love with some clever wordplay and tasteful double entendres.

“I’m addicted you / Nothing about me is restricted to you / I can’t wait to see what you’re fixing to do / Because I know, whatever it is, it’s gonna feel better,” Robinson sings. “You make me feel like everything’s okay, every day.” Trending Jennifer Lawrence Finally Goes All-Out Comedy in 'No Hard Feelings' Red Band Trailer Republican Lt. Gov. Vows to Keep Thirsting Over Queer Instagram Nudes What It Was Like to Replace Stevie Nicks in Fleetwood Mac ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Coasts on Good Vibes and Little Else

Robinson previously shared his first single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” from Gasms, his first album of all new material since 2009’s Time Flies When You’re Having Fun. Gasms arrives on April 28.

In the interim, he’s stayed busy with other projects, like his 2014 collaborative album, Smokey and Friends, which found him reimagining some of his biggest hits with the likes of Elton John, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, James Taylor, and more. In 2017, he released the holiday record Christmas Everyday.