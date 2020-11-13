Smashing Pumpkins Throw a Costume Party in ‘Wyttch’ Video

The Smashing Pumpkins have paired their latest single “Wyttch,” off their upcoming double-album Cyr, with a new video.

Following the gothic spaghetti Western video for “Ramona,” the Charlotte Kemp Muhl-directed “Wyttch” is a more homespun affair, with costumed revelers — including a Nosferatu-like Billy Corgan — grooving to the Pumpkins’ moody Cyr track.

The “Wyttch” video continues the Smashing Pumpkins’ steady stream of Cyr activity prior to the album’s November 27th release, including “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove,” “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict,” and “Wrath,” as well as the title track and “The Colour of Love.”

The album is accompanied by the band’s five-part animated series, In Ashes; most recently, Corgan and company released the third episode, soundtracked by Cyr’s “Anno Satana.”

The Smashing Pumpkins also recently revealed that the band is next at work on a sequel album to their 1995 classic Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, with a 25th-anniversary tour also planned, pending the coronavirus pandemic. Corgan added that the sequel LP will likely arrive in 2021.