Smashing Pumpkins to Livestream Seattle Concert via Twitter

Smashing Pumpkins will livestream their upcoming Seattle, Washington concert via Twitter on Friday, August 24th starting at 11:15 p.m. ET. The broadcast, part of the Live Nation Concert series, will document the band’s ongoing reunion tour featuring three-fourths of their classic line-up: singer-guitarist Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.

The stream is accessible via dedicated pages for fans in the U.S. and outside the country.

The band’s current North American reunion tour is their first in nearly two decades to feature Corgan, Iha and Chamberlin, though it notably does not include original bassist Darcy Wretzky, who played in the group from 1988 to 1999. The current line-up also features longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder, bassist Jack Bates and keyboardist Katie Cole.

The North American tour – which wraps September 9th in Edmonton, Canada – has included elaborate video projections and art, pre-recorded introductions from Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, numerous covers (including Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” and several Hole songs) and an eclectic group of guest performers; their 30th anniversary show in Holmdel, New Jersey featured Courtney Love, Peter Hook, AFI’s Davey Havok and Deftones’ Chino Moreno, among others.

In June, the reunited Smashing Pumpkins released “Solara,” the first new song from a pair of Rick Rubin-produced EPs. The band has yet to announce track lists or release dates.