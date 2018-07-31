Rolling Stone

Smashing Pumpkins Tap Courtney Love, Peter Hook For Special 30th Anniversary Show

AFI’s Davey Havok, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, Mark McGrath, Killers’ Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer will also join band

Peter Hook, Bill Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Courtney Love

Smashing Pumpkins' special 30th anniversary show in Holmdel, New Jersey, will feature special guests Peter Hook and Courtney Love.

Smashing Pumpkins are inviting a bevy of special guests to join them onstage during their show at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey on August 2nd. The Pumpkins’ special 30th anniversary show will feature Courtney Love, Peter Hook, AFI frontman Davey Havok, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, the Killers’ Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer as well as Mark McGrath.

The band’s special guests will appear throughout the show. Metric will open the set. The performance will also feature “a career-spanning setlist, never before seen production and more surprises,” according to a statement. Smashing Pumpkins are in the midst of their Shiny and Oh So Bright North American arena tour.

The reunion tour – with classic lineup Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (minus original bassist D’Arcy Wretzky) – marks their first tour together since 2000. It features a set that comprises songs off their first five albums:  1991’s Gish, 1993’s Siamese Dream, 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1998’s Adore and 2000’s Machina.

At their tour kickoff in Glendale, Arizona, earlier this month, Smashing Pumpkins performed a 31-song set, which also included their new reunion single “Solara” and a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

