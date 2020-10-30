 Watch Smashing Pumpkins' Surreal TK New 'Ramona' Video - Rolling Stone
Watch Smashing Pumpkins’ Old West-Inspired ‘Ramona’ Video

Band also released new single “Wyttch”

Smashing Pumpkins continue to roll out new songs from their upcoming double album, Cyr. Their latest offerings are “Ramona” and “Wyttch.”

The accompanying video for “Ramona” stars founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin, alongside guitarist Jeff Schroeder. The Linda Strawberry-directed clip recalls Sergio Leone spaghetti Westerns of yore — with a gothic twist.

The release of “Ramona” and “Wyttch” follow the band’s steady stream of sharing Cyr singles before its release, including “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove,” “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict” and “Wrath,” as well as the title track and “The Colour of Love.”  Cyr arrives on November 27th via Sumerian Records. The album is accompanied by the band’s five-part animated series, In Ashes.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Smashing Pumpkins announced a 33-track sequel album and they are also plotting a world tour to mark the occasion, which they plan to embark on next year.

