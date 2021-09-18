 Smashing Pumpkins Play 'Quiet' for First Time Since 1994 at Riot Fest - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play ‘Siamese Dream’ Favorite ‘Quiet’ for First Time Since 1994

After giving track the silent treatment for 28 years, Billy Corgan and company dust off track at hometown Chicago’s Riot Fest Friday

Smashing Pumpkins performed their Siamese Dream favorite “Quiet” for the first time since 1994 during the band’s headlining gig Friday at Chicago’s Riot Fest, their first pandemic-era concert.

While “Quiet” was a setlist staple during the Smashing PumpkinsSiamese Dream-era concerts, Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and company last played the song together in September 1994, the last date of that year’s nomadic Lollapalooza tour; it’s unclear what inspired to band to dust off “Quiet” after giving it the silent treatment for 28 years.

The semi-reunited Smashing Pumpkins’ Riot Fest set marked the band’s first full concert in since August 2019; having not played together for nearly two years, the hometown Riot Fest show also featured the live debut of three songs off Smashing Pumpkins’ 2020 LP Cyr: “The Colour of Love,” “Ramona” and “Wyttch.” The band also dug up Zeitgeist‘s “United States” for its first performance since 2015.

The Smashing Pumpkins will next take the stage September 19th at Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival, currently the final gig on their 2021 itinerary.

